ASHLAND — Families with children with all spectrums of special needs were given a more controlled and welcoming environment to visit the Easter Bunny Sunday at the Ashland Town Center. Simple adjustments were made to reduce sensory stimuli (muted lights, no music and “waiting to visit Bunny” activity tables) to create a quieter, more subdued experience.

Easter is Sunday, April 17.

