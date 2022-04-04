Sawyer Perkins, 10, of Huntington, poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny during the Sensitive Bunny event on Sunday at the Ashland Town Center. Sensitive Bunny is an event that focuses on providing a welcoming environment to children with special needs and their families while taking photos with the Easter Bunny.
ASHLAND — Families with children with all spectrums of special needs were given a more controlled and welcoming environment to visit the Easter Bunny Sunday at the Ashland Town Center. Simple adjustments were made to reduce sensory stimuli (muted lights, no music and “waiting to visit Bunny” activity tables) to create a quieter, more subdued experience.
