HUNTINGTON — A man accused of injuring seven people in a New Year’s Day shooting at a downtown Huntington bar in 2020 is expected to change his plea to guilty in federal court next week.
According to an order made by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers on Tuesday, a plea hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the U.S. courthouse in Huntington for Kymoni Desean Davis, 33.
A motion to schedule a guilty plea, filed by federal public defender Wesley P. Page last week, said Davis plans to enter a plea to the single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation of Davis started Jan. 1, 2020, after he was accused of opening fire inside the former Kulture Hookah Bar, formerly located on 4th Avenue in Huntington, after a security guard kicked him out, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and Huntington police said in the hours after the shooting.
Police responded to a shots-fired call at 1:45 a.m. at the location and found seven people shot inside and outside Kulture. While two victims were listed as being in critical condition after the attack, all were released from the hospital within a month.
Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said following the attack that police spoke with dozens of witnesses to the shooting and viewed hours of video surveillance, which helped detectives identify Davis as the shooter.
Huntington authorities did not release many details about the attack, but Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out. He allegedly returned a short time later and began firing at patrons in the establishment.
Officials from the City of Huntington and state of West Virginia later said the business did not have proper permits, including a state liquor license.
The co-owner of the bar, Charon Harris, also has a criminal record, investigators have said. She was on probation during the shooting, after pleading guilty to a federal charge in 2016.
Non-compliance summaries filed by Harris’ probation officer following the shooting said that night Harris had rented the bar to a friend, whom she was not allowed to have contact with because he is a convicted felon.
An arrest warrant was issued for Davis, who was arrested eight months later in the Detroit, Michigan, area before he was extradited to West Virginia on Oct. 5, 2020.
As public as the case once was due to public outcry surrounding the shooting and establishment where it occurred, the criminal case has remained dormant in recent years.
According to previous federal court filings, a federal trial against Davis has been continued several times since his arrest due to Page’s attempt to reach a universal plea deal with federal and state prosecutors to take care of criminal charges filed in both courts.
The federal indictment charges Davis with being a felon in possession of a firearm for the possession of a Sturm 9 mm pistol. The indictment states Davis was unable to legally possess the firearm because of previous felony convictions for uttering and publishing, false pretenses with intent to defraud and delivering a check without account, all in Michigan in 2018 and 2019.
Under federal law, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a prohibited person is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment. If the offender has three or more convictions for a felony crime of violence and/or a drug trafficking felony, that could be enhanced to a minimum sentence of 15 years without parole.
In the days after the shooting, a warrant was also filed in state court charging Davis with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding in the shooting.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said Tuesday the state has not reached a plea agreement with Davis.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
