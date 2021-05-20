The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Antwon Starkey appears before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard to enter a not guilty plea to an indictment charging him with murder in this March 20, 2018, file photo.

 Courtney Hessler | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A date again has been set for the trial of a man accused of shooting a youth football coach outside a Huntington gas station in 2017.

A new trial date for Antwon Starkey, 33, of Huntington, was set for Aug. 31 during a hearing Thursday in Cabell County Circuit Court. Jury selection will occur the day before, and a motions hearing was set for Aug. 2.

Starkey is charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of KaFrederick “Bae Bae” McEachin, 25. Starkey is accused of shooting McEachin on Dec. 12, 2017, at Huntington Mart on Hal Greer Boulevard in broad daylight.

In an interview with police after the shooting, Starkey said he had shot McEachin after he heard the victim was connected with the shooting of his 14-year-old stepdaughter two weeks prior, according to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Starkey’s trial has been delayed several times since he was indicted in 2017, due in part to a change in defense attorneys and a fight for an expert witness to testify for the defense.

From jail, Starkey filed a motion alleging the court has violated his right to a speedy trial. Neither the prosecution nor defense attorney Abe Saad had seen the motion, so parties agreed to give the state time to respond. Starkey said his issues come from when he was represented by Jack Dolance prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals recently heard arguments relating to time spent in jail during the pandemic, including from Harold Porter, 40, who is accused in a November 2019 fatal shooting in downtown Huntington.

Thursday’s hearing was held virtually.

Reporter Taylor Stuck can be reached at tstuck@hdmediallc.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.

