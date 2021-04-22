CHARLESTON — A Charleston man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday and is headed for an August trial.
Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm and four drug charges during his arraignment in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey. Phillips was indicted by a grand jury April 12.
Bailey scheduled Phillips’ trial for Aug. 16. He faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.
Police allege Phillips shot Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, on Garrison Avenue on Dec. 1. Johnson died in the hospital two days later.
Also Thursday, Richard Eugene Chapman, 44, of Charleston, and Marshall Hayward Sharp, 25, were arraigned on drug charges before Bailey. Police allege the two sold drugs to Phillips just before he shot Johnson.
According to court records, Phillips was out of jail on bond at the time of the shooting. He was charged with driving on a revoked license DUI in January.
In a criminal complaint following the shooting, Charleston Police Detective Christopher Lioi wrote that around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, a woman living on Garrison Avenue called police to report Phillips’ red 1999 Dodge Durango was illegally parked on her property.
Johnson responded and approached a house Phillips entered across the street, according to the complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court. The two moved toward the Durango, where Johnson requested Phillips’ driver’s license, which he failed to produce.
Phillips began to move inside of his vehicle with his back to Johnson, where she then ordered him to put his hands behind his back, Lioi wrote. Phillips turned toward Johnson “in an aggressive manner” and threw her handcuffs into the street.
Holding a handgun he pulled from his waistband in his right hand, Phillips grabbed Johnson’s pistol and holster with his left hand, preventing it from being drawn, according to the complaint. The two continued to struggle until Phillips wrestled free and shot at Johnson five times, striking her once in the base of the neck.
Johnson fired her service weapon three times, striking Phillips twice, Lioi wrote. Phillips then entered his vehicle while Johnson laid motionless on the ground.
Law enforcement apprehended Phillips farther up Garrison Avenue.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Detective C.A. Boner wrote in a criminal complaint that he visited Chapman’s Garrison Avenue home, in which Chapman told investigators Phillips came to his home just before the shooting looking for methamphetamine. Chapman allegedly told detectives he had helped Phillips in finding meth in the past.
Chapman, Sharp and another individual, Herb Sharp, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy. Herb Sharp and Marshall Sharp were inside Chapman’s home, according to the complaint, and allegedly helped Chapman secure Klonopin pills shortly before the shooting. Herb Sharp is currently not facing charges.
The Charleston Police Department turned over 63 Klonopin pills found in Phillips’ pants after the shooting.
Phillips remains in custody at South Central Regional Jail.