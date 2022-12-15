The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A Milton man charged with murder in a 2021 shooting argued self defense testified in court Thursday.

Carl Bruce Rose Jr., 41, was also indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the incident in which James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot six times at the Milton Go-Mart on May 26, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.