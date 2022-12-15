HUNTINGTON — A Milton man charged with murder in a 2021 shooting argued self defense testified in court Thursday.
Carl Bruce Rose Jr., 41, was also indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the incident in which James Anthony Oldham, 54, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was shot six times at the Milton Go-Mart on May 26, 2021. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rose testified he heard screaming when he was in his vehicle at the gas station, which led him to notice a domestic dispute in which he said a man, Oldham, was hitting a woman in the backseat of a black car.
Once Rose confronted Oldham with a gun, he said Oldham became aggressive towards him.
“(Oldham) had himself puffed up like he was ready to jump and attack,” Rose testified.
Rose testified he was thinking about his family — his wife of 15 years and five children — during the altercation.
“I couldn’t let this maniac destroy my family, which he is still trying to do right now,” Rose said during his emotional testimony.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Tyler Shoub told the jury Oldham and his wife, Veronica, were traveling on vacation the day of the shooting.
Rose said he never wanted to kill Oldham, but he wanted to save the woman. His goal was to get Oldham to sit and wait until police arrived, which is what he told Oldham at the time, according to the defendant’s testimony.
“I’ve just had this huge hole ripped out of my soul because of this,” Rose said.
The defendant said he has been physically and mentally affected by the shooting. He testified that he lost 60 pounds, takes medicine for depression and barely sleeps.
Witnesses testified they saw Oldham beating a woman in the backseat. She was identified at Veronica Oldham.
Michael Jackson, of Milton, testified the James Oldham pulled behind his mother’s vehicle next to the dumpster. He testified that once James Oldham and Rose began to argue, he knew Oldham was going to hurt the defendant.
“If (Oldham) is able to hurt someone he knows in public, why wouldn’t he hurt a complete stranger?” Jackson asked on the stand.
A man parked on the other side of a gas pump from Rose testified Thursday.
Andrew Linville, of Ona, said Rose looked at him and said “Man, do you see that?” pointing to the couple.
Linville testified that he could audibly hear James Oldham hitting the woman in the backseat.
Before the shooting occurred, Brandy Thompson called 911 on Interstate 64 to report a “dangerous and erratic” driver. She continued to report to the dispatcher when the driver got off the interstate at Milton.
Thompson explained the timeline of Oldham beating a woman in the backseat to the altercation and then when shots were fired. She told police at the scene that Rose was a hero.
“From what I saw, (Rose) was defending that woman to save her life,” Thompson testified. “For a man with a gun, (Oldham) came towards (Rose) pretty forceful.”
While Veronica Oldham testified that her husband was hitting her, she said it was with a water bottle because he wanted her out of the backseat. She testified he was angry that she moved to the back because of negative comments he made about her driving.
Her testimony continued Thursday morning from Wednesday afternoon. Defense attorney Kerry Nessel addressed multiple contradictions between her testimony and the statement given to police on the day of the shooting.
Veronica Oldham testified her transcribed statement read “(Rose) didn’t do anything wrong. How is he?” to an officer, but does not remember saying it.
She also testified the transcript said her husband gave Rose no choice, but she said Thursday — noting she had a clear mind compared to the day her husband died — that Rose did not do the right thing.
“I tried to make sense of everything because I just watched my husband die,” she testified about the evening of the shooting.
Judge Gregory L. Howard told the jury they will not have access to the statement to use as substantive evidence, but they are allowed to evaluate the credibility of her testimony.
The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Cabell County Courthouse.
