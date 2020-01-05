HUNTINGTON — A man accused of raping a woman in the laundry room of an apartment building last year has been indicted by a grand jury.
Hasaan Rekeem Hagler, 29, of Huntington, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and malicious wounding.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Sgt. Matt Null, the victim contacted police June 29, stating the day before she had been raped in the laundry room of an apartment building in the 400 block of Linden Circle, which was also listed as the suspect’s home.
The alleged victim told police Hagler presented a utility knife and said, “You should have just gave me what I wanted earlier,” before sexually assaulting her in four different manners.
In an unrelated case, Lakin Corey Hall, of South Point, Ohio, was charged with taking the identity of another, forgery and uttering.
According to a criminal complaint, Hall went to the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Cabell County on July 8 and applied for a West Virginia duplicate driver’s license in another woman’s name, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Cabell County Courthouse. The other woman told police that Hall had also stolen her vehicle from her residence in Kenova, the complaint said.
Police said Hall’s photograph appears on a West Virginia DMV photo request using the victim’s driver’s license number. Hall had also signed the woman’s name when she applied for the driver’s license, the complaint stated.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in December. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
- Darrell Allen Adkins, 1000 block of Johnson Heights, Huntington: Cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy.
- Aneeka Rae Adkins, 1000 block of Johnson Heights, Huntington: Cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy.
- Elizabeth Susan Bartram, 500 block of Oakmont Drive, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Brianna Nicole Blake, 1100 block of Minton Street, Huntington: Retaliation against a public officer.
- Marcus Antonio Brown, 1600 block of 8th Avenue, Huntington: Delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Justin Castellanos, 600 block of Trenton Place, Huntington: Wanton endangerment and destruction of property.
- Treavant Davonne Cooper, 800 block of Adams Landing, Huntington: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Rochelle Kathleen Dobbins, 2400 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington: Persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
- Jeremy James Ellis, 1300 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington: Escape and failure to appear.
- Semaj Markes Leondre Figg, Columbus, Ohio: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
- Jeffrey Irvin Harrison, 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Huntington: Burglary and petit larceny.
- Jeremy Shane Harless, 2200 block of Washington Avenue: Entry of an automobile, grand larceny, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and no insurance.