HUNTINGTON — Legal troubles continue for a Lincoln County man who was convicted of a series of shootings aimed at attorneys and family members tied to his daughter’s killer.
Gregory Adkins, 66, of Branchland, West Virginia, has been charged in Lincoln County Magistrate Court with sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child. His bond was set at $50,000 on those charges.
At the time of his July arrest, he was serving a home confinement sentence out of Cabell County after previously entering a Kennedy plea to two counts of wanton endangerment, accepting punishment for shootings that occurred throughout Huntington and Cabell County at the homes and workplaces of attorneys and family members connected to the man who murdered his daughter, Kayla Adkins, who was found Nov. 3, 2016, in a trough behind an abandoned barn about five miles northwest of Salt Rock three days after she was reported missing.
Corey Seth Chapman, 26, of Salt Rock, later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body in 2018 and was sentenced to serve 41 to 45 years in prison.
Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Adkins last year to three years in prison on one count and five years of home confinement on the second, but last month while serving the second sentence he was jailed on new charges that state he sexually abused a child at his Lincoln County home.
On Tuesday, Adkins appeared before Farrell, who reset a final revocation hearing for Aug. 24, after his attorney said the circuit clerk’s office had failed to serve a witness — the father of the juvenile who accused Adkins.
A petition to revoke home confinement for Adkins was issued last month in Cabell County and states he failed to notify his home confinement officer of the Lincoln County investigation against him.
The petition states officer AK Chafin became aware June 28 of a protective order filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court involving Adkins on behalf of a 7-year-old child, who accused him of multiple counts of sexual assault. West Virginia State Troopers Rachel Blankenship and Alex Chaffin told the home confinement officer there was an open investigation into Adkins and charges were to be filed soon.
The petition to revoke home confinement was issued shortly after.
Adkins is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
