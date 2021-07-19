HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces two decades in prison after he was found with heroin and cocaine in his home last year.
Frederick Coleman, 32, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said law enforcement executed a search warrant Feb. 13, 2020, at a Huntington home. Inside a bedroom, officers recovered approximately 2.31 grams of heroin and nearly 20.99 grams of cocaine. Coleman admitted he had possessed the heroin and had intended to distribute it.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Oct. 18 sentencing.