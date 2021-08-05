HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man caught with fentanyl earlier this year pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday.
James Lennon Pace, 32, pleaded guilty to possession to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He faces a five- to 40-year prison sentence at his Nov. 1 sentencing.
An affidavit filed in federal court said federal agents executed a search warrant March 16 at Pace’s residence at 1625 Charleston Ave. in Huntington. During the execution, officers found approximately 1,400 grams — 3.08 pounds — of a suspected fentanyl and heroin mix, which was packaged in baggies throughout the home. A quantity of suspected crack cocaine was also located.
Digital scales, blenders, gloves and plastic baggies, along with several firearms, were also found in the home. Pace admitted that he possessed the firearms and that he intended to distribute the fentanyl.
Pace was present just prior to the search and arrested on an unrelated warrant, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston said.
