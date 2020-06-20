HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to possessing more than 15 grams of fentanyl he had intended to sell in Huntington.
Gary Jerome Johnson, aka Sosa, 29, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Johnson admitted that on May 2, 2019, he had been a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop in Huntington. Johnson was placed under arrest after officers learned he was wanted out of Michigan on allegations of absconding from parole.
After transporting Johnson to the Huntington detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a trooper found about 16 grams of fentanyl in his cruiser. Johnson admitted it belonged to him and he intended to sell the substance.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Sept. 21 sentencing.