HUNTINGTON — A man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to possessing more than 300 grams of heroin, which was found after a months-long investigation in Cabell County.
Jason Howard Chinn, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. He faces between five and 40 years in prison at his Sept. 21 sentencing.
As part of his plea, Chinn admitted officers executed a search warrant May 8, 2018, at his home in the 3000 block of 5th Avenue in Huntington, where they recovered 370 grams of heroin. Chinn admitted he had intended to sell the heroin.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the raid was the result of a four-month-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization based out of Chicago. The alleged organization is believed to have been operating in Huntington for years, distributing several kilograms of heroin monthly in the area.
Search warrants were executed at four homes the same day.
During the searches of these homes, officers found over a pound of heroin, 33 grams of crystal methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of marijuana. One loaded firearm and a “significant” amount of cash was also located. Four vehicles were also seized.
The case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.