HUNTINGTON — A man has admitted guilt more than five years after hitting two women, one of whom died, while driving intoxicated outside a Huntington retail store.
Jonathan Scott Hensley, 41, pleaded guilty before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard on Tuesday to driving under the influence causing death and DUI causing injury. The charges call for a three-to-15-year and a two-to-10-year prison sentence, respectively. He was represented Tuesday by attorney Joseph Spano.
Hensley was first charged in October 2016 after striking with his vehicle two women outside the U.S. 60 Walmart near Huntington. Melanie Ann Stephenson died in the hospital about a week after the incident, and Judy Kaye Stephenson, her sister, survived with injuries.
Melanie Ann Stephenson’s obituary said she died of a head injury.
Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers and assistant prosecutor Owen Reynolds said Tuesday the plea comes with the agreement the prosecutors would not seek consecutive sentences. Prosecutors, however, will have the option to argue the length of the sentences and whether his time spent on home confinement, nearly five years, will count as part of his sentence served.
Hensley only gave a short statement in admitting to his guilt Tuesday.
“On October 4, 2016, I was at the Walmart on US Route 60 in Cabell County. And I was under the influence of controlled substances. And while driving in the front of the Walmart, my vehicle struck Melanie Ann Stephenson and Judy Kaye Stephenson and as a result of that night Miss Melanie lost her life and Miss Judy was seriously injured.”
According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the grocery side of the store and found two pedestrians injured after apparently being hit by a white Ford Expedition.
Witnesses identified Hensley, who had a criminal history, as the driver of the vehicle. They said he was driving excessively fast, talking on his cellphone and looking into the store while driving along the store entrance, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said in court that Hensley was aggressive on the scene before retreating into a mellow state. His pupils were dilated, he was sweating profusely and he refused a field sobriety test, but an officer obtained a warrant for Hensley's blood to be screened for narcotics.
As part of his plea, Hensley admitted he had taken a cocktail of drugs before going to Walmart that day, including Klonopin, Xanax, Valium, amphetamines and Adderall.
Hensley said he is now sober, and regularly attends recovery meetings. When asked what substances he had been addicted to, Hensley said “anything.”
He will be sentenced at 11 a.m. Feb. 8.