HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to his role in a conspiracy that involved the transportation of up to 500 grams of meth from Akron, Ohio, to the Huntington area last year.
Aaron Thompson, 35, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison at his June 1 sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Thompson admitted that between May and September 2019 he participated in a conspiracy with multiple individuals to distribute meth in Huntington.
During the conspiracy Thompson repeatedly obtained large quantities of the drug in Akron and transported them to Huntington. He relied on multiple individuals in the Akron area to deliver the drug to him, which he would in turn distribute to various Huntington buyers. Thompson admitted he knew some other customers intended to redistribute the meth they were purchasing to drug users.
He admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 500 grams of meth during the conspiracy.
In a separate and unrelated case, a Detroit man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal drug and gun crimes.
Antonio Maurice Davis, 28, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a mixture of heroin and fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
He faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a $1 million fine on the drug charge. For the gun charge, he faces at least five years and up to life in prison, a sentence that cannot run at the same time as the drug charge.
According to Stuart, officers with the Huntington Police Department had begun conducting surveillance May 15, 2019, in the Southside neighborhood of Huntington when they saw Davis come out of an apartment building carrying several bags, which he placed in the backseat of a minivan, behind the driver’s seat, before he got into the vehicle’s front passenger seat.
The van backed out of the driveway and traveled east on 12th Avenue to 12th Street, and the Huntington officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Charleston Avenue after learning the driver had a suspended license.
As officers approached the vehicle, they smelled an odor of marijuana and both the driver and Davis were removed from the vehicle. Davis initially identified himself as Jonathon Maurice Mason, but officers later learned his true identity.
A K-9 unit was called to the scene and positively indicated the vehicle had drugs inside.
When officers searched the vehicle, they found a rifle on the back floorboard behind the driver’s seat. Inside a jacket police had seen Davis wearing earlier in the day, they found a large amount of a white powdery substance and a second plastic bag that contained a white chunky substance. The powdery substance was later found to be about 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl.
Other suspected narcotics were also located inside the jacket.
Inside a gym bag in the vehicle, officers found three handguns, digital scales, multiple cellphones, ammunition and other “evidentiary items of value.”
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced June 1.