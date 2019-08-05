HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted last week in federal court to distributing up to 400 kilograms of marijuana in the Huntington area, as well as to his involvement in a shots-fired incident at a Cabell County gentleman's club last year.
James Waylon Molinaro, 43, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana. In an unrelated case, he pleaded guilty to prohibited possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces up to 15 years in federal prison at his Nov. 4 sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, agents with the Huntington Post Office located two parcels shipped from California to Huntington on March 15, 2018, which contained about 16 pounds of marijuana.
Agents conducting surveillance followed the packages along their delivery route before the mail carrier stopped at a store in the 800 block of Norway Avenue in Huntington and met Molinaro, who arrived in a separate vehicle.
A trooper with the West Virginia State Police later stopped the defendant's vehicle in the 1000 block of 9th Street in Huntington and recovered the parcels, which were found to contain a total of 16 pounds of marijuana. Molinaro admitted he had intended to distribute the drug.
As part of his plea, he had conspired from 2012 to March 2018 with multiple postal employees to ship marijuana from California to Huntington for distribution. He would acquire the marijuana in California and arrange for it to be shipped along certain mail routes in Huntington. Once it would arrive in West Virginia, he paid several postal employees to deliver the parcels on their assigned delivery routes or meet him at other locations to pick up the parcels. He admitted he had shipped and distributed up to 400 kilograms of marijuana during that time.
In a case unrelated to his first, Molinaro pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm July 29, 2018, at a Barboursville gentleman's club along U.S. 60.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Molinaro was asked to leave the gentleman's club after security noticed he had a revolver. The security escorted him to pay his tab and then outside without incident. However, security said once in the parking lot, Molinaro pulled out the firearm and began shooting in the direction of the entrance to the club, where a security guard was standing.
The defendant and another man got into a silver vehicle and fled the area in the direction of a nearby gas station. Once officers arrived and questioned witnesses, the men allegedly pulled back into the parking lot, at which point both men were detained.
The firearm was found in the passenger side front floorboard of the vehicle, where Molinaro was sitting, and four spent casings were found inside the cylinder.