HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces at least 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a child pornography crime. Nicholas Wilds, 38, pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made during a hearing earlier this week showed Wilds admitted that he distributed child pornography using Kik, an online messaging application.
Wilds also admitted he used the messaging app to encourage another user to take sexually explicit photographs of a child. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Wilds’ residence and found over 300 images of child pornography.
