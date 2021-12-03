HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man accused of participating in a drug trade operation in Huntington admitted his guilt in federal court last month.
Aaron Scott Midkiff, 36, pleaded guilty Nov. 22 to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. He faces at least five years in prison at his Feb. 22, 2022, sentencing.
According to U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson, Midkiff was the passenger in a vehicle stopped Jan. 14 by deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department. Midkiff had about 166 grams of meth in his possession when deputies initiated the traffic stop, but it was thrown out prior to the vehicle stopping. He was also found in possession of digital scales and plastic bags.
Midkiff was among 18 people named in a federal indictment in August after more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs were seized in July during an investigation into a drug trade organization. More than 47 pounds of fentanyl, 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of cocaine and 2 pounds of heroin were seized during that investigation. In addition, authorities seized 14 firearms and more than $335,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
