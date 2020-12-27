IRONTON — A Huntington man admitted shooting three people outside an Ironton bar earlier this year and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Tayvon M. Gaulds, 26, of the 1600 block of 11th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability, Anderson said Wednesday.
He faced a maximum sentence of 39 to 43 years in prison in the case. He rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for nine to 13 1/2 years. Gaulds was sentenced by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard.
Charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and possession of a firearm in a beer or liquor permit business were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The case had been set for trial Jan. 11.
In an unrelated case, Richard L. Heaberlin, 50, of the 1900 block of Murdock Road, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced him to five years in prison. He faces more than seven years on community control sanctions and a felony case.
In other cases:
- Jesse Mezo, 35, of County Road 70, Proctorville, was released from a veterans PTSD clinic in Martinsburg, Ohio. He faces six years in prison for community control sanctions and another 18 months in prison if convicted in a domestic violence case. The case was set for trial March 4. He was ordered to seek treatment in Huntington.
- Kyle R. Fraley, 35, of County Road 1A, Ironton, rejected a plea deal that could have placed him on community control sanctions for four years and ordered him to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. He is charged with failure to appear. The case is set for trial Jan. 4.
- Traci J. Fields, 49, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, rejected a plea deal that would have sentenced her to prison for three years with the possibility of judicial release after serving a year in prison. She is charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated possession of meth.
- Tyrone Markel, 44, of County Road 45, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of felonious assault. Bond was set at $50,000.
- Robert A. Stevens, 42, of Beaver, Ohio, pleaded innocent to attempted burglary. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and placed on house arrest. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Leslie E. Wright, 37, of Cannonsburg Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to trafficking in fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 signature bond and ordered to get treatment.
- Oscar Lucero Jr., 18, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded innocent to receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and child endangering. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond pending further court proceedings.