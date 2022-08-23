HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man faces two decades in prison after admitting to a federal drug crime Monday.
Dashea Lasal Thomas, 27, of Inkster, Michigan, pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine. At his Nov. 28 sentencing he faces 20 years in prison, as well as three years’ supervised release and a $1 million fine.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said court documents and statements made in court show Thomas admitted to selling approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on Nov. 6, 2019.
Thomas further admitted to selling approximately 22 grams of methamphetamine to an informant on Oct. 28, 2019, and approximately 4 grams of fentanyl to an informant on Dec. 4, 2019, both times in Huntington.
On May 11, 2021, Thomas was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers in Huntington. Thomas admitted to possessing approximately 4 grams of cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and $3,500 in cash found in the vehicle. Thomas further admitted that he intended to sell the crack for money, and that the cash was drug proceeds.
