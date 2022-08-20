HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a firearm in Huntington.
Brian Martell Smith, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said that on Oct. 11, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered Smith at Marcum Terrace apartments in Huntington.
Smith admitted to possessing a Lorcin L9MM 9mm pistol that he threw away while attempting to flee from the officers, who recovered the firearm. Smith also admitted the firearm’s manufacturer serial number had been removed, obliterated or altered.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Smith knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony convictions for possession with intent to deliver/manufacture less than 50 grams of cocaine Aug. 25, 1999, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and weapons felony firearm Sept. 18, 2008, both in Michigan’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court.
Smith faces 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine at his Nov. 21 sentencing.
