HUNTINGTON — The first of 18 people named in a federal indictment that led to the seizure of more than 50 pounds of illicit drugs in August admitted his guilt in federal court Thursday.
Leonard Brandon Joe Rice, 35, of Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense.
According to U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson, Rice admitted he used a telephone May 24 to arrange the purchase of fentanyl in Huntington. Rice then traveled from Louisa, Kentucky, to Huntington, where he received the drug.
When he returned to Louisa, he was stopped by a Kentucky State Police trooper, who subsequently seized the drug.
As part of his plea, Rice admitted he had been receiving fentanyl in Huntington from the beginning of 2020 through July 2021. During that period, he redistributed the drug to other individuals throughout the Louisa area.
He faces up to four years in federal prison at his sentencing Jan. 18, 2022.
Rice is the first of 18 people named in a federal indictment that resulted in the seizure of 50 pounds of illegal drugs, 47 pounds of which was fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, one kilogram of illicit fentanyl, about 2.2 pounds, has the potential to kill 500,000 people.
The defendants were arrested in early August after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed arrest and search warrants in numerous locations in and around Huntington and Columbus, Ohio.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts.
