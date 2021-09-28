HUNTINGTON -- A man arrested by Huntington police during an investigation into a shots fired incident pleaded guilty in federal court to firearm charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Kevan Curry, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the Huntington Police Department, members of the department’s detective bureau and SWAT team executed a search warrant Nov. 18, 2020, at Curry’s home at 824 20th St., Apt. 2, in Huntington, and took him into custody as part of an investigation into a shots fired incident.
Police found 4,132 grams (about 9.1 pounds) of suspected marijuana, $6,246 in cash, digital scales and packaging material inside the home. The search also yielded a loaded revolver believed to have been used in that Nov. 15 incident. A second loaded handgun, a loaded pistol and ammunition were also found.
Seized from the home included a Comanche III .357 Magnum revolver, a Browning .40 caliber handgun, and an American Tactical AR-15 rifle. Curry was not allowed to legally possess firearms under federal law because of a 2009 felony conviction for conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court, Johnston said.
He faces up to 10 years in prison at his Jan. 10, 2022, sentencing.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
