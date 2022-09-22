The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue on Jan. 1, 2020, in Huntington.

HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man admitted Wednesday he had illegally possessed the firearm he used in a 2020 shooting that injured seven people celebrating the new year in downtown Huntington.

Kymoni Desean Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a crime punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, as well as other fines and restitution.

