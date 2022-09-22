HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man admitted Wednesday he had illegally possessed the firearm he used in a 2020 shooting that injured seven people celebrating the new year in downtown Huntington.
Kymoni Desean Davis, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, a crime punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment, as well as other fines and restitution.
Nearly 1,000 days after the shooting occurred, Davis admitted to using the firearm in a shooting that left seven people injured — two critically — at the former Kulture Hookah Bar, 1113 4th Ave. in Huntington.
A rarity in criminal cases in the area, the plea was made without a deal. U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers warned Davis there was no going back once the plea was changed to guilty. Davis said he understood and made the decision freely and voluntarily.
The criminal cases against Davis had been at a standstill in the years since as attorneys worked to reach a universal plea that would resolve charges in both state and federal courts. The state charges stem from the allegations he fired a Sturm 9 mm pistol and injured seven people, while the federal charge was for his illegal possession of the weapon.
With no plea deal reached, a warrant charging Davis with 14 wanton endangerment and malicious wounding charges remains pending in state court.
The reason Davis pleaded guilty without a deal has not been revealed.
During the plea hearing, Davis gave “no” and “yes” answers to Chambers’ questions when admitting he knew he could not legally possess the firearm but did so anyway despite previous felony convictions in Michigan for uttering and publishing, false pretenses with intent to defraud and delivering a check without account.
“I possessed a firearm on Jan. 1, 2020,” he said in his longest response.
The investigation into the shooting started Jan. 1, 2020, after officers from the Huntington Police Department responded to a shots-fired call at 1:45 a.m. at the former Kulture Hookah Bar.
Police found seven people shot in and outside the bar, all of whom survived. Former Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said dozens of witnesses and hours of video surveillance pointed to Davis as the shooter.
Including Wednesday’s plea hearing, Huntington authorities have not released many details about the attack. Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out. Davis is said to have returned a short time later and began firing the weapon.
The shooting incited panic along 4th Avenue, where downtown businesses were full of patrons celebrating the start of the new year, and for the wider community that woke to the news the next day.
The shooting unveiled the illegal operation of the newly opened Kulture bar and made local and state officials reflect on how to better enforce state and local codes to prevent a recurrence in the future.
Once a major topic of discussion regarding public safety, discussions were put on the back burner months later as the Huntington community turned its attention toward another issue — the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from the City of Huntington and state of West Virginia later said the bar did not have proper permits, including a state liquor license.
The co-owner of the bar, Charon Harris, was on probation during the shooting for a 2016 federal charge. Federal noncompliance summaries filed by her probation officer following the shooting said she had rented the bar to a friend on the night of the shooting, a convicted felon with whom she was not supposed to be in contact.
Davis was arrested eight months after the shooting in the Detroit area before he was extradited to West Virginia. He has remained jailed since.
Davis had initially been charged with illegally possessing ammunition, but the charges were upgraded in a later indictment.
Sean Nees, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, testified Wednesday police were able to connect Davis to the gun after the firearm was recovered in Charleston in May 2020.
Ballistic forensics later matched it as the weapon used in the Jan. 1 shooting, Nees said.
Davis is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in Huntington.