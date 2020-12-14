HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man faces up to a decade in prison after admitting to illegally possessing a firearm.
Anthony Tevan Tyner, 23, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was conducting an investigation into the purchases of multiple firearms that led to a Huntington address where Tyner lived Aug. 29, 2019. While speaking with law enforcement, Tyner admitted to being a daily user of marijuana. Tyner also admitted that in a nearby vehicle he had in his possession a loaded I.O. Inc. model 10-15, multi-caliber rifle.
He faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced March 8, 2021.
The ATF and the Barboursville Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.