HUNTINGTON — A Barboursville man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making false statements in the acquisition of firearms.
According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Haskell Cornell, 44, of Barboursville, made false statements for the purchases of four firearms.
Cornell admitted that he falsely certified on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Federal Firearms Transaction Records Form 4473 that he was the true purchaser of a gun on Jan. 14, 2022, from a Huntington business.
Cornell bought a Century CAHG2797-N 7.62x39mm semi-automatic firearm, also known as a “Micro Draco” with a high-capacity magazine for two people who gave him money. He also admitted the two people gave him controlled substances in exchange for firearms.
Three other firearms were purchased at the business: a Ruger-5.7, 5.7x28mm semi-automatic pistol on Sept. 18, 2021, a Glock G21 Gen4 semi-automatic pistol on Nov. 27, 2021, and a Glock G19X 9mm semi-automatic pistol on Dec. 10, 2021.
Cornwell false certified on the ATF Form 4473 for the three purchases for the two individuals.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set Cornwell’s sentencing date on Dec. 18. Cornwell will face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
