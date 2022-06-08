HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man found with firearms, explosive fuses and body armor in his Norway Avenue basement last year admitted to illegal firearm possession last week.
Roy Lee Bills, 56, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine at his Aug. 29 sentencing.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said law enforcement executed a search warrant March 24, 2021, at the Norway Avenue home. Inside the basement police found a Diamondback 5.56mm AR-15 rifle; a Savage AXIS XP .308-caliber Winchester bolt-action rifle; a Derya Arms, model VR-80, 12-gauge shotgun; a GSG .22-caliber pistol; and a Beretta 96 .40-caliber pistol. Officers also located ammunition with the firearms.
Bills was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his Nov. 7, 2016, felony conviction in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
An affidavit filed by law enforcement after the raid of the home said prior to the raid police conducted a controlled delivery of silencers Bills had purchased from a Chinese website.
Agents also discovered a workshop in the basement containing several types of ammunition and construction materials to fabricate ammo, such as drill presses, empty and filled ammunition shell casings and several types of gunpowder, as well as military-style paraphernalia consisting of a helmet with body armor.
Police also found hobby fuses, which are used to initiate an explosive reaction, as well as chemicals and other bulk materials.
The affidavit said Bills told police he was unaware he was unable to possess firearms as a felon and that he used the weapons at public firing ranges.
