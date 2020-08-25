WAYNE — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison after he admitted in a Wayne County courtroom to shooting and killing his mother in 2018.
Charles David Watts, 30, was sentenced Friday to serve 12 years in prison after entering a Kennedy plea to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday.
A Kennedy plea means the defendant accepts the punishment without admitting guilt in a crime
Kelli Watts, 50, was shot just before 10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2018, in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington.
Her son called 911 shortly after to report he had accidentally shot her in the face.
He was not arrested until more than a year later as the investigation into the shooting was conducted and found it could not have been an accidental shooting.
Multiple people were at the Piedmont Road home when police arrived and were questioned by officers.
The indictment, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, was returned in July 2019 after a grand jury found the forensic evidence and the police investigation showed a possibility the shooting had not been accidental.
Photographic evidence included with the indictment shows a re-creation of the suspected trajectory of the bullet that hit Kelli Watts and markings on a door frame suspected to be left by a bullet.
While the shooting occurred in Huntington, the home sits on the Wayne County side of the city and thus was prosecuted by Wayne County officials.