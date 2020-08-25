Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WAYNE — A Huntington man was sentenced to serve more than a decade in prison after he admitted in a Wayne County courtroom to shooting and killing his mother in 2018.

Charles David Watts, 30, was sentenced Friday to serve 12 years in prison after entering a Kennedy plea to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Monday.

A Kennedy plea means the defendant accepts the punishment without admitting guilt in a crime

Kelli Watts, 50, was shot just before 10 a.m. Feb. 7, 2018, in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road in the Westmoreland neighborhood of Huntington.

Her son called 911 shortly after to report he had accidentally shot her in the face.

He was not arrested until more than a year later as the investigation into the shooting was conducted and found it could not have been an accidental shooting.

Multiple people were at the Piedmont Road home when police arrived and were questioned by officers.

The indictment, filed in Wayne County Circuit Court, was returned in July 2019 after a grand jury found the forensic evidence and the police investigation showed a possibility the shooting had not been accidental.

Photographic evidence included with the indictment shows a re-creation of the suspected trajectory of the bullet that hit Kelli Watts and markings on a door frame suspected to be left by a bullet.

While the shooting occurred in Huntington, the home sits on the Wayne County side of the city and thus was prosecuted by Wayne County officials.

Follow reporter Courtney

Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.