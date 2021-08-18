HUNTINGTON — A Washington, D.C., man admitted his role in a West Virginia-based fraud and money laundering scheme that took place while he was living in Huntington and attending Marshall University.
According to court documents and statements made in the plea hearing, Romello Thorpe, 25, of Washington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
He admitted he was involved from at least September 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020, with Kenneth Emeni, John Nassy, Kenneth Ogudu, Oluwagbenga Harrison, Ouluwabamishe Awolesi and others in a money laundering conspiracy that took place in Huntington and elsewhere.
Thorpe was a student at Marshall University and living in Huntington at the time he conspired to commit money laundering.
As part of the scheme, co-conspirators created fake online identities and contacted victims via email, text messaging, or online dating and social media websites in order to make the victims believe they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with the various identities. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of those behind the fake identities.
Thorpe admitted that his role in the conspiracy was to let victims transfer money to his bank account and that he knew the funds being deposited into his account were from unlawful activity. He further admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited into his account, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via wire transfers or Zelle. Thorpe admitted he obtained funds from at least six fraud victims during the money laundering conspiracy.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Nov. 22 sentencing. He also has agreed to pay $69,850 in restitution.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.