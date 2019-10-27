HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man admitted last week to distributing heroin in Huntington this year while he was on federal supervised release for a previous drug charge.
Quentin J. Parker, 31, pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin before U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
As part of his plea, Parker admitted that on Feb. 6 he directed a confidential informant to come to a parking lot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington to purchase heroin. When the informant arrived, Parker entered the informant’s vehicle and sold the person heroin.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, at the time of the offense Parker was serving a term of supervised release based on 2011 convictions he had for distributing crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He faces up to 20 years in prison at his Jan. 27, 2020, sentencing for the heroin charge. He additionally faces up to two years in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.