HUNTINGTON - An Ashland man admitted Tuesday in federal court to stealing mail parcels containing pain medication intended for Huntington area veterans.
Michael Lawrence Collins, 48, pleaded guilty to stealing mail parcels containing medication intended for veterans during his time as a truck driver for a company contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to transport mail between post office facilities.
An investigation into Collins was initiated in 2018 by agents of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service after receiving complaints about patients not receiving or receiving damaged packages from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington. The inspectors found the truck route on which the suspicious activity was occurring and conducted surveillance, at which point Collins was identified as the suspect.
Postal workers placed test packages onto the mail stream on Collins' mail route. When he was later approached by postal inspectors, Collins was found to have one of the test packages in his jacket.
He confessed he had been stealing and tearing open the medication parcels.
At his plea hearing Tuesday, Collins admitted he had opened and removed the contents of sealed U.S. mail parcels from the VA on at least 18 different occasions from August 2018 to December 2018.
He faces up to five years in prison at his Dec. 9 sentencing.