CHARLESTON — A Kentucky man recently pleaded guilty in a Charleston federal court for his role in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said Robert Sanders Jr., 31, of Ashland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Thomspson said Sanders admitted to supplying Matthew Edward Depew and Carlo Ramsey with methamphetamine, which was then redistributed by Depew and Ramsey in the Parkersburg area between June and September 2021. Depew previously admitted to acquiring several pounds of methamphetamine on consignment from Sanders and distributing it to third-party customers.
Sanders pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.
Depew, Carlo Ramsey, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, Era Dawn Corder and Ambera Roberts previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia as a result of a nearly year-long investigation. All defendants are awaiting sentencing.
The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.
