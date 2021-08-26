HUNTINGTON — Police said a fugitive was unsympathetic Sunday after he was accused of sending two people to the hospital during a police chase in Huntington.
Brandon Michael Jennings, 29, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jennings with DUI, fleeing with reckless indifference, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $63,300.
According to a criminal complaint filed by a Marshall University police officer in Cabell County Magistrate Court, at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, the officer saw a black Toyota sedan going over 50 mph in the 1900 block of 3rd Avenue, which is a 35 mph zone.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the sedan made a left turn onto Hal Greer Boulevard and started to travel south with the officer following with lights and sirens on, the complaint said.
In the 700 block of Hal Greer, the car crashed into the rear of another vehicle, injuring two people, who were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center.
The complaint said Jennings was taken into custody, and the officer found a loaded pistol and a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana. The officer noted Jennings also smelled of alcohol. He also found Jennings was wanted in Kentucky for failure to complete a halfway house program.
According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Jennings was convicted in Boyd County in 2017 on a charge of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (heroin). He was on parole starting November 2018, which was supposed to end in August 2019, but he absconded.
The officer said in the complaint Jennings was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for a medical examination and to have blood drawn to determine his blood alcohol content.
The officer told Jennings in the hospital his actions sent two people to the hospital, to which he “shrugged off” and fell asleep, the complaint said. His BAC was not listed in the complaint.
After being discharged, Jennings was taken to Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
