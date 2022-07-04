The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man was arrested Sunday evening after a stabbing outside of the Sheetz gas and convenience store located at 740 6th Ave., Huntington.

At 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Huntington Police responded to reports of stabbing outside the Sheetz store. The victim, Timothy Stratton, 36 of Huntington, was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS, and he later died from his injuries.

Officers determined Stratton had been arguing with a man, who then stabbed him and fled the area on a bicycle, according to a news release. Images from security footage in the area were collected by detectives, who passed them on to patrol in an effort locate the suspect. Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers found the suspect, Kahmal Dillahunty, in the 900 block of 7th Avenue, where he was arrested and charged with murder. Dillahunty, 45, is from Pontiac, Michigan.

