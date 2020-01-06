HUNTINGTON — A police chase down a busy Huntington road Monday resulted in the arrest of a fugitive and the temporary closure of a popular downtown pizzeria after the man crashed his vehicle into the business, creating a large fire with major damage.
Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said Tanner Miller, 24, of Huntington, was spotted driving the vehicle at about 9 a.m. Monday and police tried to stop him around 17th Street and 9th Avenue due to his active felony warrants.
The suspect allegedly fled west then north onto Hal Greer Boulevard, also known as 16th Street, before crashing into a pick-up truck and driving through a large window on the 4th Avenue side of the Husson's Pizza, coming to a stop in the kitchen area, where the front end of the crossover SUV burst into flames.
After crashing into the building, the suspect allegedly fled on foot and was caught by police soon after nearby in 3 1/2 Alley. He had two active felony and misdemeanor warrants and will face additional charges related to the crash, Cornwell said.
His outstanding warrants charged him with the felonies of fleeing with reckless disregard and third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI stemming from a Dec. 24, 2019 incident. He will face the same charges for Monday's incident, Cornwell said.
A woman driving the pick-up truck suffered minor injuries.
Chad Hale, a barber at neighboring Upper Cuts Barber Shop, spent his morning trying to clear the business of smoke and mask the fire smell, which had seeped through the wall the businesses share. His first thought went to Husson’s owner, who he said is a great guy and does not deserve the woes caused by the crash.
“What can you do as a business owner to prevent a tragedy like this?” he said. “It’s sad. It’s just a local business trying to do well here in the community.”
Fire chief Jan Rader said firefighters with Engine 1 were able to knock the fire knocked out quickly after it started. The crash could have had much worse results, she said.
“Firefighters were able to get inside and turn off the gas to the pizza ovens very quickly,” she said. “We had a total of six fire apparatus here. Five is standard, but because it’s a commercial building, we automatically bring in more help.”
There were no Husson’s employees or customers inside the business at the time of the crash.
With Marshall’s spring semester not starting until Jan. 13, pedestrian traffic in the area was unusually low, which most likely prevented other injuries, Hale said.
“Generally this has lots of foot traffic,” he said. “If class was in session right now generally you would see hundreds of students walking back and forth to class. Someone could have been really hurt.”
While Husson’s suffered major damage to its business, the rest of the 36,000-square-foot, two-story building appeared OK, besides some smoke, fire and water damage, Rader said.
Leah Payne, Marshall University's director of communications, said Monday the second floor of the building is used as storage for the university and was not occupied Monday. Besides Husson’s, two barber shops also occupy the building. The barber shops also closed Monday due to the smoke and fire smell. Power was also cut off to the businesses.
Payne said damage assessment of the building is currently underway, but the university is aware of damage caused by the vehicle, along with smoke, fire and water damage, which affected other parts of the building.
“The university is in the process of talking with the owners of the three commercial businesses located in the building,” she said.
Payne said the securing of the building and boarding up with be handled by Classic Construction and the university's in-house physical plant team, but it's too early to give a time table on repairs and reconstruction of the building.