HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky resident was arrested in Huntington over the weekend after shots were fired outside a local night club.

Connor Lee Skaggs, 19, of Morehead, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence and with felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

