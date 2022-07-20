HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky resident was arrested in Huntington over the weekend after shots were fired outside a local night club.
Connor Lee Skaggs, 19, of Morehead, Kentucky, was charged with driving under the influence and with felony wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
At approximately 2:55 a.m. Saturday, Skaggs was reportedly involved in a physical altercation at Stonewall, 818 7th Ave. in Huntington, according to Cabell County court documents.
The criminal complaint states Skaggs had been at Stonewall with a date, drank alcohol and started an argument with another individual using homosexual slurs. The other individual assaulted Skaggs, but the altercation was quickly broken up and Skaggs fled to his vehicle with his date, the report states.
While in Skaggs’s vehicle, the date reportedly “begged” to be taken home before the individual who assaulted Skaggs exited Stonewall and Skaggs started a second argument.
The complaint states Skaggs then fired four shots from a revolver-style handgun and sped away.
Lee wrecked his vehicle in the 300 block of 6th Street in Huntington and fled, the report states. Witnesses described him to police, and Skaggs was found with the key to the vehicle in his pocket, the complaint states.
Officers walked the route from Skaggs’s location when he was apprehended back to his vehicle and found the revolver with four spent casings, the complaint states. The handgun was photographed and taken in for evidence.
The complaint states Skaggs was taken to Huntington Police Department headquarters, where he stated he was drunk multiple times and refused a breath test.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
