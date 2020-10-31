HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was arrested early Saturday morning after stealing a Lawrence County (Ohio) EMS ambulance from a Huntington hospital.
Jermon R. Webb, 39, is charged with DUI, though Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell says more charges are pending.
Around 1:43 a.m. Saturday, Webb is accused of getting into an ambulance at St. Mary's Medical Center and driving off. After a short pursuit, Webb stopped at 18th Street and Commerce Avenue and fled on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit, Webb was arrested.
As of 10 a.m., Webb had not been booked in the Western Regional Jail.