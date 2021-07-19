HUNTINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on 6th Avenue.
Javier Jose Gonzalez Castro was arrested Monday evening after investigators with the Huntington Police Department’s Detective and Drug units identified him as a suspect in the shooting of a man and a woman at approximately 1:30 p.m. Castro was taken into custody without incident.
The shooting was reported at a residence in the 200 block of 6th Avenue. Patrol officers arrived to find the two victims with gunshot wounds. Both the man and woman were taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Huntington Police.
During the investigation of the incident, an arrest warrant was obtained for Sheena Z. Darby, 31. She was last seen driving a light blue Dodge Caravan with West Virginia plate NYR298.
HPD asks that anyone who sees that vehicle or Darby call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information regarding Darby’s whereabouts can call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 and ask for Detective Steve Fitz or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.