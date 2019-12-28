HURRICANE, W.Va. — Police in Putnam County arrested a 33-year-old man they said wrecked a side-by-side ATV while under the influence of alcohol, killing his wife.
Brandon Lee Flora is facing a charge of driving under the influence causing death, a felony, Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said.
Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Flora was driving a side-by-side ATV along Teays Hollow Road when it flipped into a nearby creek. His wife, Megan Flora, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Megan Flora was the ATV’s only passenger.
Brandon Flora allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash. Arresting deputies obtained a search warrant for Brandon Flora’s blood at the hospital, which was sent for testing.
Flora was arraigned in Putnam County Magistrate Court and later released from Western Regional Jail after posting bond.