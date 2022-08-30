HUNTINGTON — A man arrested in Huntington last week on kidnapping charges was a former school superintendent in Ohio who was fired for possessing crack cocaine.
William Jennings Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with two counts of kidnapping after being accused of luring two children into his vehicle.
The Huntington Police Department said two children — a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — reported that a man lured them into his vehicle Aug. 17 by bribing them with money.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Morrison was released from his contract as superintendent of the Hamilton Local School District in October 2017.
The Hamilton Local Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate Morrison’s employment at an emergency meeting almost a week after Columbus police found crack cocaine in his car, the article said.
Morrison took a plea deal — pleading guilty to possession of a counterfeit controlled substance — to participate in the Franklin County Municipal Court’s special drug court.
While Morrison had a prior substance charge, Huntington Police Department Deputy Chief Phil Watkins said police do not know if he received any rehabilitation services in Huntington. Watkins said Morrison has family in the area.
At 7th Street West and 5th Avenue in Huntington, Morrison offered the two children $20 each to babysit a 4-year-old child, according to the criminal complaint.
The children got inside Morrison’s gray 2019 Subaru Forester, which has an Ohio registration.
Morrison drove them to an area near 19th Street and 10th Avenue — one mile from his residence in the 1100 block of 13th Street — before asking the boy to get out of the vehicle and leaving him there, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl was crying and screaming as she was “fearing that she was going to die,” and Morrison increased his offer to babysit to $100.
The police said Morrison ignored the girl’s request to be let out, but she was able to open a passenger door and exit the vehicle.
Watkins said police do not think Morrison knew the children, who were not injured.
Morrison was lodged in Western Regional Jail with no bond.
