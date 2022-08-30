The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A man arrested in Huntington last week on kidnapping charges was a former school superintendent in Ohio who was fired for possessing crack cocaine.

William Jennings Morrison III, 59, of Huntington, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with two counts of kidnapping after being accused of luring two children into his vehicle.

