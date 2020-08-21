HUNTINGTON — A man named as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted” after a federal indictment charged him with injuring seven people during a New Year’s Day shooting at a bar in downtown Huntington has been arrested.
According to documents filed in federal court, Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 30, was arrested Friday in Detroit. He now faces extradition back to Huntington to answer to his charges.
He also faces an active Cabell County warrant which charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
Davis is the suspect in the Kulture Hookah Bar shooting that took place in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
Around 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day, authorities responded to the call of shots fired in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, where they found seven victims inside and outside Kulture, many of whom were intoxicated.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said police have spoken with dozens of witnesses to the shooting, including several of the victims, and viewed hours of video surveillance, which helped detectives identify Davis as the shooter.
The federal indictment, which was returned toward the end of January, alleges Davis was not allowed to possess the ammunition because of several previous convictions, including uttering and publishing, false pretenses with intent to defraud and delivering a check without an account, all in Michigan.
While Davis faces charges in both state and federal courts, Cabell County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said he is unsure how the cases will move forward as of Friday.
“I will be having a conversation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to discuss how we will both proceed on pending criminal charges,” he said.
Huntington authorities have not released many details about the attack, other than stating they do not believe the incident was a random or targeted act, but was instead the result of an argument between individuals.
Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out. He allegedly returned a short time later and began firing at patrons in the establishment.
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart previously said all seven people injured in the shooting were treated and released from the hospital, including two of whom had been listed in critical condition.
The bar where the shooting occurred has since shut down.
Cornwell previously said multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating possible criminal activity at the bar prior to the shooting. It did not have an active liquor license and alcohol should not have been in the facility, state authorities said.
Kulture’s co-owner, Charon Reese, had told the appeals board she wanted to open the bar to provide a place for people 25 and older to be together and be away from the college bar crowd. She also said the bar would be a calm location without music blaring on its speakers. However, flyers for the bar advertised the opposite.