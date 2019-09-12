HUNTINGTON - Huntington police last week arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an August shooting in Guyandotte.
Shawn "Tyler" Cook, 27, of Huntington, was arrested Friday. The Huntington Police Department charged him with malicious assault and first-degree robbery.
The investigation into Cook began when police responded to what was reported as a shooting about 11 a.m. Aug. 23 in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte and found a man, Shane Edie, with an injury to his face. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was discharged shortly after.
The victim told police a man had pointed a pistol at his face and demanded his cellphone and money while inside an apartment in the 300 block of Bridge Street.
The victim did not comply with the commands and attempted to leave the apartment. The man then allegedly struck the victim on the mouth with his pistol, which caused Edie's teeth to break and his mouth to sustain a gash and puncture wound, resulting in "disfigurement."
The man allegedly took $120 and a cellphone from Edie and fled the area.
Cook is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
