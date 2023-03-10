HUNTINGTON — A November 2022 shooting in Huntington resulted in one man’s arrest almost four months later.
Isaiah Eugene Eads, 22, of Huntington was jailed at 11 p.m. Thursday and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment.
On the evening of Nov. 20, 2022, in the 700 block of Jackson Avenue, a handgun was fired toward several people.
One of the victims said Eads was the one who fired multiple rounds in their direction, according to the criminal complaint filed by Huntington Police Detective Christopher Hurst.
In response to the shooting, victims hid behind a vehicle in the area. One of the rounds hit a home in the area while two people were inside.
HPD Chief Phil Watkins said the delay was due to the lab results of the gunshot residue kit conducted on the Eads.
The results returned positive and were shown on Eads’ hand and face, according to the West Virginia State Police lab report.
Eads was lodged in Western Region Jail with a $50,000 bond.
