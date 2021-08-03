HUNTINGTON — A man was jailed Monday evening on 13 charges, including attempted murder, after police said he led law enforcement on a third high-speed chase in less than 18 months.
Randall Lee Mays II, 39, most recently of Ironton, Ohio, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted murder, driving revoked for DUI, no insurance, fleeing with reckless indifference, no registration, leaving the scene of an accident, left of center, attempt to commit a felony, stop sign violation, obstructing an officer, speeding, fleeing on foot and failure to maintain control of a vehicle. He was also jailed on active warrants in Putnam and Wayne counties. No bonds were set as of Tuesday morning.
Monday’s chase started about 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Norway Avenue after a Cabell County deputy attempted to stop an unregistered vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
The complaint identified Mays as the driver of the vehicle. The complaint says the driver increased speed and ran through a stop sign at West Pea Ridge Road and Norway Avenue before he continued down West Pea Ridge Road, swerving in and out of lanes while continuing to speed.
The pursuit came to an end in the 3100 block of Roach Road near Salt Rock — about 13 miles and 20 minutes away from its start — after the vehicle hit another vehicle head-on, which resulted in injuries to occupants of that vehicle, and sped through a field before hitting several ditches, which caused the vehicle to go airborne several times before coming to a stop.
The criminal complaint states Mays ran from officers, but he was soon apprehended.
In January 2021 Mays was jailed after a Kenova-to-Prichard chase started with an attempt at an undercover drug buy. In that case, Mays was accused of colliding his vehicle with police vehicles before he was taken into custody.
In March 2020, Mays was also involved in a chase with authorities in a pursuit that began near Glenwood, West Virginia, after Cabell County deputies were called on reports that a man was taking items from a burned-down residence. The man fled from deputies after ramming his car into a sheriff’s department vehicle, then drove into the river and began floating downstream on a log.
After floating about three miles, Mays, who was found unconscious, was taken into custody and to a hospital.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle previously said sooner or later someone would die in one of the chases if Mays was let out of jail.