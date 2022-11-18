HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police have arrested a man on warrants after receiving complaints about a man peeping in windows in the Southside neighborhood of Huntington.
Members of the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau along with the Violent Crime Drug Task Force arrested Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police said Hayden was located and arrested in the 1000 block of 12th Street — the same area where police received complaints of a person peeping in windows, as well as where they had received video footage of a man on someone’s porch performing acts of an indecent nature.
Hayden was taken into custody on a bond revocation, stemming from a burglary earlier this year, as well as new warrants for harassment, indecent exposure, and two counts of trespassing.
An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, according to police.
Anyone who experienced similar encounters, or has information in regards to this investigation, is asked contact HPD Detectives at 304-696-4420 ext. 1023, or leave an anonymous tip at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by Huntington Police Department records:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour time period ending at 10:23 p.m. Thursday. Because individual reports were not available, these are the only known details.
No parking/fire lane, 10:23 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, misdemeanor destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Battery, 2:29 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of Thornburg Road.
Leaving the scene, property damage, 11:03 a.m. Thursday, corner of 19th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:11 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering of an automobile, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Misdemeanor destruction of property, 1:58 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by Western Regional Jail booking records:
Matthew Scott Fortner, 34, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed Fortner as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Collin Ray Tucker, 24, was jailed at 12:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed Tucker on a warrant. Bond was set at $15,000.
