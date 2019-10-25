HUNTINGTON — A 53-year-old Huntington man was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual abuse occurring in 2014.
Alvie Junior Napier was arrested by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and charged with sexual abuse by a parent/guardian and first-degree sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint, in June 2014, Napier engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim who was younger than 12. The incident took place in Culloden.
Napier is currently housed in the Western Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.
The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department:
BURGLARY: The owner of Lara’s Laundromat in the 6000 block of U.S. 60 in Barboursville reported Wednesday that at about 1:30 a.m. that morning someone broke into the laundromat and stole more than $500 worth of items.
An unknown male suspect was able to break a lock off an attic entrance to gain entrance to the building. Items stolen include an Apple iPad, $30 in coins and a flashlight. Ceiling tiles also were damaged.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 21st Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Wednesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Child abuse creating risk of injury, 11 a.m. Oct. 15, 2900 block of Saltwell Road.
Petit larceny, noon Oct. 11, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Felony destruction of property, midnight Tuesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Van Buren Avenue.
Warrant service, 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
