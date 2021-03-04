The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — A man arrested after a raid in his Guyandotte apartment earlier this year has pleaded guilty to a charge in federal court.

Seneca Smith, 36, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, Smith admitted that members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant Jan. 12 at his home at 406 Bridge St. in Huntington.

An affidavit filed in federal court states detectives found inside the apartment 206 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected cocaine, 499 30-mg oxycodone pills, three jars of suspected marijuana and a kilogram of “mother of pearl,” a known cutting agent of narcotics.

Police also found a firearm, $5,005 in cash, four digital scales and a large drug press, the affidavit said.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 1 sentencing.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.