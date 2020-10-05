HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged after a child was shot at a home in West Huntington on Sunday evening.
Roger Martin Stanley II, 34, was charged with child neglect resulting in injury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by Huntington Police Sgt. Stephen Maniskas, Stanley was walking through his home at 709 Jackson Ave. in Huntington at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday while handling a handgun and activating the laser. While doing this the firearm discharged. The round struck the man’s 9-year-old child in the head.
The child was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for surgery, but an update of their status was not available Monday morning. The victim was reported to be in stable condition as of Monday morning.
After an investigation by detectives and forensic investigators, police determined the shooting was accidental.
Stanley is currently housed at Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.