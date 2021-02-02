HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man has been charged after a woman accused him of setting fire to her makeshift shelter last month, which left her with severe injuries.
James Sylvester Thomas, 33, of Huntington, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempted arson, malicious assault and causing serious injuries during an arson-related crime. Bond was not set as of Tuesday morning.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Thomas is accused of setting fire to a “camp shelter” that sat in the 900 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington, between the road and railroad tracks, at about 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
A woman was inside the shelter when it was ignited and she sustained severe burns to her right forearm and hand as a result. Officer Michael Cremeans wrote the victim said Thomas knew the woman was inside the shelter because the two had been arguing before the incident.
Thomas is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Auto tampering and petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, Fifth Street Road.
Petit larceny, 10:09 p.m. Saturday, Huntington.
Found property, 5:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering of an auto, 1 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Seventh Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:21 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Seventh Street.
Grand larceny, 12 p.m. Jan. 29, 2400 block of First Avenue.
Identity theft, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, 400 block of California Street.
Warrant service, 11:13 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Fifth Avenue.
Warrant service, 10:54 a.m. Monday, 700 block of Fifth Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:30 a.m. Monday, 600 block of Fifth Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Haley Dayle Carter, 27, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary and theft of utilities. Bond was not set.
Richard Edward Henderson, 51, was jailed at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.