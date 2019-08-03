HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department:
LARCENY: A 48-year-old Huntington man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole a Huntington woman's car after offering to help her fix it.
The victim's vehicle broke down outside a store on U.S. 60 on Tuesday. The suspect had offered to help her fix the vehicle and went home to retrieve a part, which ended up not working. The victim left the vehicle and drove the suspect home.
When the victim returned to the store Thursday, the vehicle was gone. Store employees said the owner had the car towed. The victim explained she was the owner and she did not have it towed, and the employees described the suspect. The victim drove to the suspect's home in the 4800 block of West Pea Ridge Road and found the vehicle with the suspect inside taking apart the door. She then called 911.
The suspect told police he pushed the vehicle home because the victim had asked him to fix it. He said he was going to be paid $150 for the work. He also said he was let into the vehicle. While speaking with police, he became upset and tried to walk away, so he was detained.
Security footage from the store shows the suspect breaking into the vehicle through a back window and taking several items from the vehicle and handing them to strangers.
The suspect was arrested and charged with misdemeanor auto tampering, destruction of property and petit larceny. He is in the Western Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.
BURGLARY: An Ohio woman moving to the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington reported Thursday that $1,750 worth of electronics and furniture were stolen from her new residence. The victim stated she had brought several loads of her belongings to the location Tuesday, leaving around 6 p.m. She returned Thursday to find the items missing. There was no sign of forced entry.
The owner of the property said he had problems with theft at the location previously. He also said he would speak with surrounding tenants to see if anyone saw anything.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Disorderly conduct, 3:18 a.m. Friday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
DVP violation, 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Trespassing, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 9 a.m. July 17, 2400 block of 10th Avenue.
Operation of vehicles without evidence of registration, use of temporary facsimile, traffic control, 1:31 p.m. Thursday, 8th Avenue and 15th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3 p.m. July 26, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10:59 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 9th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Trespassing, warrant service, 12:25 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Clayton Dwain Adams, 53, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and grand larceny. Bond was $20,000.
Jeremy Shane Harless, 41, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with forgery and uttering, breaking and entering of an auto and possession of a controlled substance.
Cleve Bennie Nichols, 29, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Aaron Glenn Nutter, 26, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and driving on a license suspended for DUI. Bond was $54,000.
Lesley Andrew White, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Marvin Lee Hallam, 41, was jailed at 4 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with sexual assault and sexual abuse. Bond was $50,000.
Nathan Daniel Keffer, 31, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with nighttime burglary and entering without breaking. Bond was $50,000.
Laura Danielle Jackson, 29, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with 64 counts of computer fraud. Bond was not set.
Angela Leigh Clark, 41, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with grand larceny, driving suspended and accident with an unattended vehicle. Bond was not set.
Donald B. Morgan, 41, was jailed at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.