Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Payton Smith offers a plea deal for Antonio J. Roland before a preliminary hearing for the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Jermaine M. Johnson on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A man charged in a 2022 fatal shooting waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will review a plea deal.
A preliminary hearing was set for Antonio Jose Roland, 29, who was charged in the April 5, 2022, shooting of 41-year-old Jermaine Johnson.
Johnson was found in the 700 block of Marcum Terrace in the evening of the shooting with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Roland was arrested by the U.S Marshals Service the morning of April 22 in Macomb County, Michigan, and was charged with murder.
Defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky spoke with Roland via video meeting after a Cabell County assistant prosecutor offered a plea deal. Rosinsky said Roland wanted time to review the plea deal before the case goes to circuit court.
Huntington Police Department Chief Phil Watkins identified two men who were present during the shooting — Roland and Rafael C. Solomon Jr.
While Roland was lodged in South Central Regional Jail, law enforcement is still searching for Solomon. An arrest warrant for murder has been obtained for Solomon.
