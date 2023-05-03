HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Hurricane man was arrested last week in a fraud case of over $40,000 in financial exploitation of an elderly person — his 75-year-old mother.
West Virginia State Police charged George Henry Anderson II, 48, with six counts of fraudulent use of an access device and financial exploitation of an elderly person. Anderson was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $100,000 bond.
According to the complaint, the victim, Helen Thompson, went to the West Virginia State Police Winfield Detachment on April 14 to report a significant and multi-jurisdictional fraud complaint.
Throughout the investigation, state police identified a total of $42,105.49 of unauthorized charges from October 2022 to March 2023.
Out of the unauthorized charges, $39,304.74 were ATM cash withdraws for gambling, according to Anderson’s confession.
Thompson told law enforcement that she recently received two large sums of money from Social Security.
She purchased a new vehicle and wrote a $10,000 down payment check, but was later informed by the car dealership that the check bounced. Thompson’s bank informed her that her account contained less than $100 and had a large sum of unauthorized purchases.
“The victim allowed her son, (Anderson), to use her account to assist her to help pay bills as she was not technology savvy,” State Police Cpl. C.J. Eastridge wrote in the complaint. “She was able to identify dozens of unauthorized purchases which she assumed had been committed by her son.”
Eastridge said he could “clearly see thousands upon thousands of dollars of questionable purchases” from the banking statements.
A majority of the unauthorized purchases were in jurisdictions outside of Putnam County, primarily in Kanawha County but also some purchases in Ohio.
Eastridge identified six unauthorized charges in Putnam County and was able to obtain ATM photographs of the withdrawals.
In the criminal complaint, Eastridge said Anderson’s physical appearance was “well known” because Anderson is a registered sex offender at the Winfield Detachment.
On April 26, Eastridge and another officer met with Anderson at his residence on Denali Drive in Hurricane. Anderson agreed to transport to the St. Albans Police Station where he confessed to use his mother’s debit card to obtain money to gamble.
Anderson was transported back to his residence to retrieve the victim’s debit card from his vehicle. Anderson was then arrested without incident.
