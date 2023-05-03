The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Hurricane man was arrested last week in a fraud case of over $40,000 in financial exploitation of an elderly person — his 75-year-old mother.

West Virginia State Police charged George Henry Anderson II, 48, with six counts of fraudulent use of an access device and financial exploitation of an elderly person. Anderson was lodged in Western Regional Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you